KSP investigating shooting in Trigg Co.

KSP investigating shooting in Trigg Co.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an overnight shooting in Trigg County. (Source: NOPD)
By Marsha Heller | May 13, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 4:32 AM

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an overnight shooting in Trigg County.

Troopers we called to Gold Dust Trail in the Rockcastle community around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Investigators were still on the scene at 3 a.m.

No other details are being released at this time, but more information on the ongoing investigation is expected.

KSP said there is not a safety concern for the community, but the public is urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.