KSP investigating shooting in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an overnight shooting in Trigg County.
Troopers we called to Gold Dust Trail in the Rockcastle community around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.
Investigators were still on the scene at 3 a.m.
No other details are being released at this time, but more information on the ongoing investigation is expected.
KSP said there is not a safety concern for the community, but the public is urged to avoid the area.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.