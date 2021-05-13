Heartland school district works to provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children 12 years and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine
The Cape Girardeau Public School District is working to provide the vaccine for students who want to get it.
”We are working on a clinic right now for students 12 years and up,” Tallent said.
Kristen Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, said she’s heard from parents seeking COVID-19 vaccinations for their children, that’s one reason the district is working to schedule a clinic later this summer.
“We’re hoping to make it very convenient for our families to be able to get the vaccination again if they feel that is what’s best for their family,” said Tallent.
This week, the CDC approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years of age and older.
“It’s a priority to us to be able to offer the vaccination for our families who want their children vaccinated,” Tallent said.
The CDC said they encourage parents to reach out to their family doctor to learn more about the vaccine.
“We certainly hope that the vaccine will be able to provide a sense of normalcy for our students. We’re excited to be able to continue to provide education in person that’s something that we’ve been able to do all year long,” said Tallent.
