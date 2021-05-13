Heartland businesses prepare for graduation crowd

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) will hold is 2021 Spring and Summer commencements this weekend, and as students prepare to walk across the stage, restaurant and Airbnb owners said business is picking up.
“The phone’s been ringing off the hook,” Sherry Jennings said.
Jennings said families traveling for the SEMO commencement, have been trying to book her Airbnb loft in Downtown Cape Girardeau for weeks.
“We’ve actually even had to turn people down for this weekend because we’ve had a lot of calls,” Jennings said.
SEMO will host five commencement ceremonies over the next two days. Over 1400 graduates, along with friends and families, will fill the Show Me Center.
Heartland restaurant owners said they expect crowds to make their way to dine in and celebrate.
“We have actually a couple parties in our backroom already set up,” Al Munoz said.
Munoz, owner of El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Cape Girardeau, said as COVID-19 restrictions ease and vaccines rollout business has slowly picked up. He said he hopes this weekend will look more like it did pre-pandemic.
“It’s kind of new, so we’re not really sure what to expect. We’re just going to try to be prepared as best as possible,” Munoz said.
Both Jennings and Munoz explained they’ve seen more business as vaccines rollout and they hope to see people make their way to the cape area, even after graduation.
“Ever since people started getting vaccinated the loft has been booking up very steadily,” said Jennings.
“Now we’re getting readjusted to what we used to have before,” said Munoz.
Jennings and Munoz said they are sad to see graduates leave, and will be missed.
