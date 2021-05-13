Grant’s Farm in St. Louis to fully reopen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Grant’s Farm announced on Thursday, May 13 it will fully reopen for general admission.
They say there will be several new experiences, including the Clydesdale Adventure, Backstage Animal Adventure and Deer Park Adventure: Friday Nights.
Grant’s Farm is also offering new parking packages for frequent visitors.
Reservations will be required.
In April, the farm announced it was opening for Deer Park Adventures, with the general admission reopening being announced soon.
