Gov. Pritzker announced incentive for Illinoisans to get vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a new incentive on Thursday, May 13 for Illinoisans to get vaccinated.
He said Six Flags Great America will offer 50,000 free tickets to their parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents.
There will be an Illinois Department of Public Health mobile vaccination site at Six Flags on June 5-6.
That’s in addition to your local health departments offering vaccines and the Vaccine Corps Partnership.
You can click here for more information on vaccination locations.
Illinois will move into the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan on Friday, May 14.
The Bridge Phase is the final step before the full reopening on Phase 5.
The state could enter Phase 5 as soon as Friday, June 11.
The governor said the state will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask-wearing in Phase 5.
