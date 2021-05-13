Gov. Parson signs FY2021 supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 15 on Thursday, May 13.
The bill will allow for “continued current operations of state government through FY2021.
It totals more than $2.1 billion, including $254.8 million in general revenue, $1.7 billion in federal funds and $116.7 million in other funds.
The supplemental budget bill contains funding for several items, including the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Coronavirus Local Governmental Fiscal Recovery Fund.
The bill also includes funding for road construction, long-term care, child care providers, water and sewer bill assistance and homeowner financial assistance.
