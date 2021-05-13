Gov. Beshear: Ky. to follow updated CDC guidance on masks immediately

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear says the commonwealth will immediately begin following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on masks.
If you haven’t received a vaccine yet, he said you can make a plan to do so by visiting this website.
Governor Beshear will give an update on Friday morning, May 14.
The CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
