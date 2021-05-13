First Alert Thursday Outlook

We’re finishing out the work week with a very pleasant pattern, before things begin to turn more humid and unsettled through much of the extended. Surface high pressure over the Great Lakes will keep it dry and pleasant today through Friday....with low humidity levels and lighter winds. By the weekend the pattern becomes more active again with off and on rain chances.
It looks like much of next week will bring warmer, more humid and more unsettled conditions with passing shower and storm chances basically every day. The first showers will move in on Saturday afternoon/evening....with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through Friday of next week. Severe storm chances look fairly low to start, but will likely ramp up eventually as we become warmer and more humid later in the week.
