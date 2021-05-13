First Alert: Chilly morning

(KFVS) - Brrr! Grab a jacket this morning or a coat. Wake-up temps are in the low to mid 40s with a few isolated upper 30s possible in our northern counties.
This afternoon will gradually warm up into the mid to upper 60s with sunny skies.
Tonight will remain clear again, which will allow temps to quickly drop into the upper 30s north to mid 40s south on Friday morning.
Friday will be mostly sunny the first half of the day with increasing clouds later in the afternoon.
Highs will reach the low 70s.
Over the weekend, temps will continue to be in the 70s and bill be near average on Sunday.
A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but most of the day looks to be dry.
Additional showers and storms will hang around the Heartland Sunday through most of next week.
