Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | May 13, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 2:54 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, May 13.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - 1 in their 20s
  • Male - 1 in their 30s

White County

  • Female - 1 in their 60s

As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 2,730 positive cases, including 54 deaths.

White County reported a total of 1,800 cases, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County had a total of 503 cases, including three deaths.

