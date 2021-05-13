Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, May 13.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - 1 in their 20s
- Male - 1 in their 30s
White County
- Female - 1 in their 60s
As of Thursday, Saline County has had a total of 2,730 positive cases, including 54 deaths.
White County reported a total of 1,800 cases, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County had a total of 503 cases, including three deaths.
