Crane Lake at Mark Twain National Forest to undergo changes

ROLLA, Mo. (KFVS) - Crane Lake at Mark Twain National Forest will be undergoing construction.
This was announced in a press release after the decision was signed by the Forest Supervisor Sherri Schwenke.
They will rebuild the dam to restore the lake to its original size, which will eliminate hazards.
“This choice will correct all the safety concerns and meet the desire of the community to get back to enjoying their lake,” she added.
Only small watercraft will be able to access the lake.
The watercraft may also have to be drug across the lakebed to reach the water.
