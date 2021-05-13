City of Jackson beginning hydrant flowing program on Monday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you live in Jackson, you might have to temporarily change your water habits sometime soon.
The City of Jackson will be flowing their water distribution and hydrant system between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning on Monday.
The process will last until flowing is complete.
Water may appear cloudy or discolored because the flowing stirs up the sediments.
This does not, however, affect the safety of the water supply.
When crews flow the water in your neighborhood, do not do laundry during the process.
Opening and running your taps can clear discoloration.
Do not drink or cook with the water before it clears up.
