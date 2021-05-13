Celebration to be held for outgoing Cape Girardeau City Manager Scott Meyer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An open house career celebration will be held for the outgoing Cape Girardeau city manager.
Friends, partners and the public are welcome to attend the open house for Scott Meyer on Thursday, June 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Osage Centre.
Presentations are scheduled for 5 p.m.
According to the city, some of Meyer’s 38-year public service career highlights include:
- Supervised hundreds of projects for the Missouri Department of Transportation including the $100 million Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge construction
- Oversaw construction and maintenance for Southeast Missouri State University including the initiative to switch the campus from coal to natural gas
- 12 years as the city’s chief operating officer, the longest serving manager in municipal history
- Instituted over 20 city improvement programs, such as the Neighborhood Development Initiative, Automated Solid Waste, and new Sportsplex, Police Station, Fire Station #4, and several other building and renovation projects
- Initiated partnerships with corporations such as the Casino, Passenger Air, Drury SW and Mid America Hotels to facilitate private investment within the community, raising $100+ million in private investment and creating over 1,000 jobs
- Modernized 911 emergency assistance program by introducing radio interoperability and new CAD dispatching system
Kenneth Haskin will take over the position of city manager after Meyer’s retirement.
Masking will be encouraged at the event, but not required.
Light refreshments will be provided.
