Barbecue OFF the River to be held in September in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - For the second year in a row, an annual barbecue event in Paducah will not take place downtown.
Organizers say Barbecue OFF the River will be September 23-25.
They said Barbecue OFF the River in 2020 was a great alternative to Barbecue on the River.
While conditions in 2021 have improved, organizers said they continue to have concerns regarding the public’s health and safety.
After talking to the City of Paducah, local and state health officials, as well as other partners, they decided holding Barbecue on the River in downtown Paducah, as it has for 25 years, would not be possible.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.