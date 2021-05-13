Another cool evening. Warmer across the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a fantastic day across the Heartland with dry air, sunny skies, and below average temperatures. Temperatures this evening will drop rapidly once again after sunset. Evening readings will fall through the 50s with lows tomorrow morning in the lower to middle 40s.
Friday we will see partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 70s. We will continue to see passing clouds from time to time tomorrow evening into Saturday. By Saturday afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for scattered showers. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday.
