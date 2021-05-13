AAA: Missouri Memorial Day holiday travel expected to jump 50%

(KFVS) - AAA Travel stated that they expect 50% more Missourians will travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “This pent-up demand will result in a significant increase in Memorial Day travel, which is a strong indicator for summer, though we must all remember to continue taking important safety precautions.”
Nearly 736,000 people total are expected to travel, with around 700,000 of them driving.
For travelers who are not vaccinated, CDC recommends that they practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash their hands and get tested before and after travel.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.