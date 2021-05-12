What you need to know May 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 12.
Clouds this morning are keeping temperatures from dropping too quickly.
Wake-up temps in most areas are in the upper 40s to low 50s, but where cloud cover is thin temps could be in the low 40s.
Clouds will gradually clear today allowing for a mostly sunny afternoon.
Highs will be below average in the mid 60s.
Tonight, temps will be in the low to mid 40s due to mostly clear skies.
A few isolated areas, such as near Farmington, could have wake-up temps in the upper 30s on Thursday.
Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday before more clouds start to move in Friday afternoon and over the weekend.
Highs will also slowly warm each day.
When the 70s return this weekend, rain and storm chances will also return.
- Just after daybreak Wednesday, Israel unleashed dozens of airstrikes in the course of a few minutes, targeting police and security installations.
- Prosecutors will seek the death penalty and hate crime charges in the case against a man accused of shooting and killing eight people at an Atlanta spa.
- Republicans in the House are set to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, from her position as the GOP’s Conference Chair.
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday they are eliminating federal unemployment benefits.
- Casino revenue has increased amid the pandemic.
- Many restaurants across the country and here in the Heartland are having a hard time keeping their doors open due to a shortage of workers.
- Republican lawmakers in Missouri have passed a bill to raise the gas tax for the first time in decades.
- The Cardinals have received approval to increase Busch Stadium seating capacity, beginning with the Cubs series on Friday, May 21.
- The Central Junior High School robotics team is heading to a world competition after winning an award in the state competition in April.
- Three years after a crash orphaned seven children, those siblings have found their forever home.
- A visitor finds a rare ‘football fish’ that washed up on shore at a California park.
- More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fifth day Tuesday.
- Chris Janson will perform live at the Perry County Bicentennial Celebration.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.