Section of Greenway Trail to temporary close

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of the Greenway Trail will be closed for approximately two months beginning Monday, May 17.
This closure is between Greenway Trail mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind the Smoke Shop (2300 North 8th Street).
This project is part of the Paducah Floodwall Rehabilitation Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
During the temporary Greenway Trail closure, crews will be installing discharge pipes for a new floodwall pump station.
