NWS: Fifth tornado reported from May 4 storms

(KFVS) - The National Weather Service (NWS) damage survey for storms on May 4 indicated an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mississippi County Mo.
This is the fifth tornado reported from that storm system in the Heartland, the other four were in Kentucky.
The tornado touched down 1.4 miles west northwest of Dorena at 3:19 a.m., in just four minutes the tornado traveled of 2.7 miles northeast of Dorena.
It’s path started in open farmland, the tornado damaged trees, a pivot sprinkler system and a levee.
A shed was completely destroyed and several tress were uprooted.
