1,795 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

1,795 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Wednesday, May 12. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | May 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 12:41 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation reported 1,795 new cases of COVID-19, including 26 additional deaths, on Wednesday, May 12.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,359,748 cases, including 22,285 deaths.

A total of 23,505,414 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.

As of Tuesday night, 1,899 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 5-11 is 3.3 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 10,110,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,591 doses. On Tuesday, 73,345 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.