1,795 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation reported 1,795 new cases of COVID-19, including 26 additional deaths, on Wednesday, May 12.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,359,748 cases, including 22,285 deaths.
A total of 23,505,414 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Tuesday night, 1,899 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 5-11 is 3.3 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 10,110,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,591 doses. On Tuesday, 73,345 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
