Missouri lawmakers pass gas tax hike
By Associated Press | May 12, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 3:52 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Missouri have passed a bill to raise the gas tax for the first time in decades.

The GOP-led House on Tuesday voted 104-52 to gradually raise Missouri’s 17-cent gas tax to pay for road and bridge maintenance.

If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, the measure would raise the tax by 2.5 cents a year until it hits 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025.

Drivers could get a refund if they save their gas receipts.

Some GOP lawmakers argued the tax hike will impact poor families the most.

