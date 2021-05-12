Missouri lawmakers pass gas tax hike

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Missouri have passed a bill to raise the gas tax for the first time in decades.
The GOP-led House on Tuesday voted 104-52 to gradually raise Missouri’s 17-cent gas tax to pay for road and bridge maintenance.
If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, the measure would raise the tax by 2.5 cents a year until it hits 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025.
Drivers could get a refund if they save their gas receipts.
Some GOP lawmakers argued the tax hike will impact poor families the most.
