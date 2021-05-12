Missouri drivers could see first gas tax increase in 25 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in more than two decades, drivers could see an increase in Missouri’s gas tax.
“People just aren’t going to be able to afford to do things like they used to,” said Madison Zuck, who commutes to school.
“I’m not a fan, but if it’s going to roads, I could get behind it I guess,” said Meagin Reeves, who commutes to work.
Missouri lawmakers gave the green light to a bill that would increase the state’s gas tax over the next five years.
“Well I think gas is already high enough. And me, I go to the respiratory therapy school here at Cape CTC and we live about an hour away. People like me won’t be able to afford to do things like that,” said Zuck.
Currently, Missouri’s gas tax sits at 17-cents per gallon.
If signed by Governor Mike Parson, the bill would gradually raise the tax to 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025.
Drivers will notice an increase of 2.5 cents a year over the course of five years.
The additional tax revenue will pay for road and bridge maintenance in the state.
“I would definitely feel it,” said Reeves, who drives one hour, each way, to work. “I mean if it got to be crazy like five dollars a gallon, I would probably do something. But even up to three I would still drive it.”
“At the end of the day it’s 2.5 extra cents, not a huge deal, but it is an extra two cents per gallon, so it does add up,” said Blake Gilliland.
“At least the money’s going to a good place. But, at the same time, I feel like they could get the money from other ways besides our gas prices,” said Zuck.
Governor Parson still needs to sign the bill into law and its likely he will.
The governor praised lawmakers for passing the tax increase and said it provides “much needed funding for road and bridge repairs.”
