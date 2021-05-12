Marion School Board to hold special meeting on comments made by track coach

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion School Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, May 12 to discuss a controversy involving a high school track coach.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Marion High School Auditorium.
Superintendent Keith Oates called the coach’s words to a 15-year-old student “insensitive,” but the teen’s family called them racist.
The student’s older brother, Malek, said his family wanted the district to take action.
In April, dozens of people gathered at the high school to voice their concerns.
Several Marion police officers and Mayor Mike Absher were also there.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.