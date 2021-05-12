Kentucky receives $5M in CARES Act funding to boost tourism

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Wednesday, May 12, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the commonwealth has committed $5 million in federal CARES Act funding to help boost the state’s tourism industry.
The commonwealth is developing diverse marketing efforts to boost travel within the state.
The main focus is on leisure travel as well as attracting meetings and sporting events to Kentucky.
“To be a leader in the post-COVID economy, we must invest in our tourism industry,” Gov. Beshear said. “To Kentucky families, visitors and businesses thinking about their next trip or meeting, know that Kentucky is open, our economy is setting all-time-high records and we are committed to safe travel. Start planning your trip now.”
Kentucky tourism is an $11.8 billion industry and generates revenue in every county.
