JCHD to hold household chemical collection event in June

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will hold a household chemical collection event on June 19.
Chemicals can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Banterra Center (former SIU Arena) in the south parking lot.
This event is a free and open to all Illinois residents.
Residents must present valid state ID or recent utility bill to enter event.
Items not accepted:
- Latex paint
- Explosives
- Ammunition
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors
- Propane tanks
- Medical waste
- Radioactive material
- Alkaline batteries
- Lead acid batteries
- Fireworks
- Tires
- Electronics
- Needles
- Controlled substances
- Empty paint or oil containers
No business, agriculture, industrial or government wastes will be accepted.
Call the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143 ext. 128 for more information
