JCHD to hold household chemical collection event in June

JCHD to hold household chemical collection event in June
The Jackson County Health Department will hold a household chemical collection event on June 19. (Source: WAFF)
By Jessica Ladd | May 12, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 11:46 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will hold a household chemical collection event on June 19.

Chemicals can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Banterra Center (former SIU Arena) in the south parking lot.

This event is a free and open to all Illinois residents.

Residents must present valid state ID or recent utility bill to enter event.

Items not accepted:

  • Latex paint
  • Explosives
  • Ammunition
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Smoke detectors
  • Propane tanks
  • Medical waste
  • Radioactive material
  • Alkaline batteries
  • Lead acid batteries
  • Fireworks
  • Tires
  • Electronics
  • Needles
  • Controlled substances
  • Empty paint or oil containers

No business, agriculture, industrial or government wastes will be accepted.

Call the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143 ext. 128 for more information

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.