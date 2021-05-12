Jackson Co. Health Dept. vaccinating 12-15-year-olds

The Jackson County Health Department is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15-year-olds. (Source: WBRC)
By Jessica Ladd | May 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:52 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15-year-olds.

JCHD is administering the vaccine at their mass clinic site located in the west lobby of SIU’s Banterra Center.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Anyone under the age of 18 seeking vaccination must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent.

The mass vaccination site is open to all Illinois residents age 12 and up.

