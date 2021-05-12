Ill. receives $225M to expand COVID-19 testing in middle and high schools

“For in-person learning to occur, we need to help make schools as safe as possible for students, teachers, and staff,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “To help prevent an outbreak, it is important to identify cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible. Having testing readily available in schools can make it easier for more students to be tested and cases identified quicker. Testing, along with vaccination and masking, will help all of Illinois get back to in-person learning.”