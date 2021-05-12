Heartland wineries expecting more tourists

MAKANDA, IL. (KFVS) -Wednesday morning, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker kicked off a new campaign called, “Time for Me to Drive,” aimed at bringing back tourism in the State of Illinois.
Governor Pritzker highlighted many areas in the state including the Shawnee National Forest and the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.
Wineries across the trail hope to see an increase in tourism this summer according to the Wine Trails Executive Director, Brandy Nance. “As more people get vaccinated I think people are feeling safer and are looking forward to really spending some time outdoors with their family again.”
She said she believes that as the states loosen COVID-19 restrictions, more and more people will get out.
The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail includes 11 wineries.
“I think it’s going to be a great year for us here, especially as the mitigation’s open up, and people do like I said, feel a little bit more comfortable to come out here,” said Nance.
The wineries also expect to see more people from out of state.
“I think as some of the restrictions ease as far as traveling over state lines and things of that nature so we’re expecting some crowds,” said Nance.
Currently due to the states mitigation restrictions, only groups of 10 or less are allowed to arrive at one time.
But, those of you who are wanting to hop on a shuttle bus to different wineries may be in luck
“I think in June, if the mitigation’s open up as they say they’re going to, we’ll be able to accept more shuttle busses and things of that,” said Nance.
Nance said the key for getting tourism back on the wine trail is, “Just getting the word out. We’re really a hidden gem of Illinois. This is a beautiful place and I think that more and more people find out about us, our secret is getting out.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.