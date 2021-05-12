Heartland Red Cross combats summer blood donation slump

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Over the pandemic the need for blood donations has increased and the supply has decreases. Officials at the Red Cross worry even more blood donors will turn a cold shoulder this upcoming summer.
“We struggled to keep blood at a healthy level for hospitals, and the pandemic didn’t help that,” Michelle Johnson said.
As summer time rolls around, Johnson, account manager for the American Red Cross SEMO, said she expects blood donations to dip even lower. Making it harder for blood recipients, like Mollie Tinnin, to transition back to normal life.
“We’re now focused on going on vacation and getting back to our normal lives, but for so many patients there’s not necessarily a normal to go back to,” Tinnin said.
In time for the warm weather, to help bring in more donors and keep the ones they already have, Johnson said they are offering testing for COVID-19 antibodies and sickle-cell anemia.
“We are really working to diversify our blood donor base. We got more people to come out and donate, so they would know if they had the antibodies are not,” Johnson said.
Before the pandemic, less than 10% of the U.S. donated blood, now that number is cut by more than half. As college and high schools end class the SEMO area will lose 20% of blood donations.
“We are right now on critical appeal. What that means is we are struggling to collect enough blood to meet the hospital needs,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she hopes the option to test for sickle cell and COVID antibodies will cause people to donate not only for people like Tinnen, but themselves.
“We’re still sick and we still need blood, we’re counting on donors to come out and be there for us,” Tinnin said.
Johnson said if you have interest in donating blood, to contact your local American Red cross or make an appointment on the American Red Cross app.
