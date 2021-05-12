Heartland medical center host BBQ lunch for first responders during EMS week

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Heartland Regional Medical Center is hosting a special, drive-thru BBQ lunch for first responders for National EMS Week on May 19.
The hospital is teaming up with the Hands of Hope Foundation’s “Operation BBQ ‘d Hope” initiative.
They are prepared to serve up to 400 first responders.
“From 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., on May 19, local first responders can visit a special drive-through at Heartland Regional and pick up a free BBQ lunch with three types of meat and all the fixings,” said JJ King, Heartland Regional EMS Coordinator. “First responders can grab lunch for themselves or pick up enough for everyone back at the station.”
For more information about the BBQ lunch, contact JJ King at (618) 998-7555 or jjking@qhcus.com.
