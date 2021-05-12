Gov. Pritzker announces campaign to boost tourism

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a new campaign on Wednesday, May 12 to help boost tourism in the state.
The campaign, called “Enjoy Illinois: Time for Me to Drive” includes 60+ itineraries to help people plan their road trips.
“Today, I’m proud to launch the ‘Time for Me to Drive’ campaign, inviting people to see all of Illinois, showing off adventures of all kinds,” Governor Pritzker said. “Historic sites and winery tours, state parks and rock climbing, hiking and zip-lining. Hundreds of craft breweries and thousands of excellent restaurants across the entire state.”
The southern Illinois itinerary includes:
- Spending one to three days in Williamson County - Click here for the itinerary
- Spending three to five days in the Shawnee National Forest - Click here for the itinerary
- Visiting Chester and Cairo - Click here for the itinerary
- Spending three days in Carbondale - Click here for the itinerary
- Spending three days in Mount Vernon - Click here for the itinerary
- Seeing the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail - Click here for the itinerary
- Visiting Chester - Click here for the itinerary
The campaign includes everything from places to stay, places to eat, things to do, seasonal activities and more.
