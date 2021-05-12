Gov. Pritzker announces campaign to boost tourism

By Amber Ruch | May 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 5:10 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a new campaign on Wednesday, May 12 to help boost tourism in the state.

The campaign, called “Enjoy Illinois: Time for Me to Drive” includes 60+ itineraries to help people plan their road trips.

“Today, I’m proud to launch the ‘Time for Me to Drive’ campaign, inviting people to see all of Illinois, showing off adventures of all kinds,” Governor Pritzker said. “Historic sites and winery tours, state parks and rock climbing, hiking and zip-lining. Hundreds of craft breweries and thousands of excellent restaurants across the entire state.”

The southern Illinois itinerary includes:

The campaign includes everything from places to stay, places to eat, things to do, seasonal activities and more.

