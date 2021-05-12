First Alert: Mostly sunny afternoon, warmer temps on the way

(KFVS) - Clouds this morning are keeping temperatures from dropping too quickly.
Wake-up temps in most areas are in the upper 40s to low 50s, but where cloud cover is thin temps could be in the low 40s.
Clouds will gradually clear today allowing for a mostly sunny afternoon.
Highs will be below average in the mid 60s.
Tonight, temps will be in the low to mid 40s due to mostly clear skies.
A few isolated areas, such as near Farmington, could have wake-up temps in the upper 30s on Thursday.
Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday before more clouds start to move in Friday afternoon and over the weekend.
Highs will also slowly warm each day.
When the 70s return this weekend, rain and storm chances will also return.
