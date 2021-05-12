Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 12. (Source: MUSC)
By Jessica Ladd | May 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 2:53 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 12.

Saline County

  • Female: 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress

White County

  • Female: 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,728 lab confirmed positives, including 54 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,799 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 503 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

