A couple of chilly nights ahead for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. An area of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next couple of days. This will keep skies mostly clear and temperatures below average. For this evening, we will see clear skies and falling temperatures after sunset. Lows by morning will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and chilly for this time of the year. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s. Skies will remain clear and winds will remain light Thursday night. This will allow for another chilly night for mid May. Lows by Friday morning will mainly be in the lower 40s with a few protected valleys falling into the upper 30s.
