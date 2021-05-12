Cloudy and Warmer This Morning

Cloud cover this morning is preventing temperatures from dropping too quickly. Most areas will remain in the upper 40s to low/mid 50s as long as they stay around. If clouds start to thin in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, temperatures could easily drop into the lower 40s. Today will start off cloudy and gradually clear heading into the afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies for the second half of the day. High temperatures will warm only into the mid 60s by the afternoon.