City of Cape Girardeau releases 2021 Endangered Buildings List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau released its 2021 Endangered Buildings List.
New additions to the Endangered Building list:
- 600 block of Good Hope Street - on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Haarig Commercial Historical District
- 2693 Big Bend Road/2680 State Hwy. 177 - Springdale Bird Sanctuary Gateway
- 419 Bellevue Street - u-shaped apartment building believed to be the oldest apartment building in Cape Girardeau
Buildings added to the watch list in 2021:
- 531 North Fountain Street
- 1000 South Ranney Avenue - May Greene School
- 1 North Main Street - F.W. Woolworth Co. Building
- 107 North Main Street - Hecht’s Building
- 227 South Lorimier Street
- 419 North Street
You can click here to see the full list, as well as photos of the buildings, or see them below.
The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission updates the list each year to promote public awareness of buildings and structures that, in their opinion, have historic value and are believed to be at risk of being lost due to deterioration and/or demolition.
The buildings are nominated by the public.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.