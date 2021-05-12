Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office presents awards to officers and staff

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office observed Law Enforcement Memorial Week by presenting awards to outstanding officers and employees of the Sheriff’s Office on May 12.
Robert Jenkins was presented the 2020 Timothy J. Ruopp Award.
Jenkins has been with the department since 2013 and currently serves in the Investigations Division.
The Timothy J. Ruopp Award is presented to an outstanding law enforcement officer nominated from the ranks of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
The award has been presented to an expectational officer every year since 1984.
Three Copeland Excellence Awards were also presented Wednesday.
The Copeland Excellence Awards have been presented each year since 1995.
An employee from Field Operations, Business Operations and Jail Operations was chosen.
- Field Operations- Arman Clark
- Business Operations- Patricia Sauerbrunn
- Jail Operations- Rachel Umphlett
Clark has been with the department since 2017 and currently serves as a patrol deputy.
Sauerbrunn started with the department in 2019 and is a commissary clerk.
Umphlett started with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 and currently works as a Court Liaison.
