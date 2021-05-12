Cape Catfish to hold summer band series this season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish will kick of its 2021 season in Alton on May 27.
The Catfish will play the Alton River Dragons.
Their first home game at Capaha Field will be Friday, May 28 against the O’Fallon Hoots.
You can click here for a game schedule.
On Saturdays, the Catfish will hold a Summer Band Series.
They announced the following lineup:
- May 29 - Mike Renick
- June 5 - Greg Pursley
- June 12 - Group Therapy
- June 26 - Diamond Farm
- July 10 - Greg Clutts
The band will start when the gates open at 6 p.m.
Games start at 7:05 p.m.
The Catfish didn’t play in 2020 after the Prospect League announced the cancellation of the 2020 season on May 29 due to the “uncertainty of COVID-19.”
The Catfish joined the Prospect League in 2019 and play in the West Division with the DuPage Pistol Shrimp, Hannibal Hoots, Normal CornBelters, Quincy Gems and Springfield Sliders.
They play in the 2,000-seat Capaha Field.
The stadium, also home to Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball team, received significant renovations prior to the beginning of the team’s first season.
