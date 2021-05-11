What you need to know May 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 11.
Our cool and cloudy trend continues today.
Skies are mostly clear and sunny this morning with chilly temp is the 40s with a few upper 30s possible in southern Illinois and northern southeast Missouri.
Clouds will gradually increase heading into the afternoon once again.
There is also a slight chance for a few showers and sprinkles, but most areas will remain dry, cloudy and cool.
Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s north to the mid and upper 60s south.
Overnight, temps will drop back into the upper 30s near Mt. Vernon to the mid 40s in Union City.
There is a chance of a few showers in the Bootheel due to a stationary front near this area.
More sunshine arrives Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
There will be a gradual warming trend by the weekend.
However, then we will be watching for rain and storms back into the forecast.
- Colonial Pipeline said Monday it hopes to have services mostly restored by the end of the week as the FBI and administration officials identified the culprits as a gang of criminal hackers.
- The Hamas militant group on Monday launched a rare rocket strike on Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at an iconic mosque.
- Americans set a record for pandemic-era air travel, then broke it again over the Mother’s Day holiday weekend.
- Restaurants and businesses in southern Illinois are preparing to be fully reopen in June.
- A 16-year-old competitive angler and his coach recently claimed first place at the Bass Championship National Tournament in Dayton, Tennessee.
- The Cairo Historical Preservation Project is working to preserve four historical sites.
- Several states have begun requiring those receiving unemployment benefits to show they are actively searching for work, and a few will stop providing the additional federal supplement.
- A big sinkhole is draining a lake at a park in Saint Louis County, Missouri.
- Two people were injured in Florida after lightning sent a chunk of pavement through their truck’s windshield.
- A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.
- A 4-year-old boy almost left his mom with a $2,600 bill when he ordered more than 900 SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles from Amazon, but some generous donors helped them out.
- A Texas man who had been free on bond from a murder charge is back behind bars Tuesday morning-- after neighbors found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighborhood.
