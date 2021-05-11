Tennessee governor announces federal pandemic unemployment programs to end in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee announced Tuesday that all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end July 3.
“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”
Tennessee is the third Mid-South state that has opted out of additional federal unemployment benefits, following Mississippi and Arkansas, who announced their additional unemployment aid will end in June.
Unemployment compensation programs set to end July 3 include the following:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) - provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)- provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)- provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)- provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings
Weeks filed before July 3 will be processed if eligible under federal program requirements.
The state is encouraging claimants to search for work at www.Jobs4TN.gov. There are over 250,000 job postings.
