Sun In The AM---Clouds In The PM

Mostly clear skies this morning with another cool start of temperatures mainly in the 40s but a few upper 30s in southern Illinois and northern southeast Missouri can’t be ruled out. Today will start off with more sunshine then clouds gradually increase heading into the afternoon once again. There will be very small chances of a few showers/raindrops. Although, most areas will remain dry just cloudy and cool. High temperatures will range from the low 60s north to mid/upper 60s south.
Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s near Mt. Vernon, IL to the mid 40s by Union City, TN. There is a chance of a few showers in the Bootheel as precipitation with a stationary front will be closest to this area.
More sunshine arrives Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There will be a gradual warming trend by the weekend. However, then we will be watching for rain and storms back into the forecast. There is even the potential for some stronger storms early next week.
-Lisa
