Sun In The AM---Clouds In The PM

Mostly clear skies this morning with another cool start of temperatures mainly in the 40s but a few upper 30s in southern Illinois and northern southeast Missouri can’t be ruled out. Today will start off with more sunshine then clouds gradually increase heading into the afternoon once again. There will be very small chances of a few showers/raindrops. Although, most areas will remain dry just cloudy and cool. High temperatures will range from the low 60s north to mid/upper 60s south.