S7HD announces 2 vaccination clinics for teens

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics for 12 to 17-year-olds.
Two different locations will offer the Pfizer vaccine to tweens and teens on Saturday, May 15.
Johnson County
- Vienna High School (601 N. 1st St., Vienna, IL) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Massac County
- Massac County High School (2841 Old Marion Rd., Metropolis, IL) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Minors receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.
Vaccines will be provided on a walk-in basis to the first 100 individuals.
Only Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois are eligible.
Everyone over the age of 12-years old is eligible to get vaccinated.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.