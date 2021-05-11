SEMO baseball series at Morehead State canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The weekend baseball series between Southeast Missouri State University and Morehead State was canceled Tuesday, May 11.
It was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Eagles program.
Because of this, Morehead State will not have the needed number of student-athletes available to compete in the series that was originally scheduled for May 14-15 at Allen Field in Morehead, Kentucky.
The series will not be rescheduled and games will be considered not contest in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.