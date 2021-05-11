Scattered showers this evening, then looking dry through Friday

Some scattered showers will swing east through the southern half of the Heartland through the evening hours. Then dry skies expected overnight into your Wednesday. Much of the Heartland will wake up to some cloud coverage early Wednesday and then clouds will be on the decrease. Lots of sunshine expected by the afternoon. Lows tonight will mainly be in the 40s, if our northern counties can get some clouds to clear out they could slip into the upper 30s before daybreak. Lots of sunshine expected Thursday too. Highs will slowly warm each day as we head towards the weekend. When the 70s return this weekend, rain chances will also return.