One arrested, two people cited for drug-related offenses in Calloway County

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people have been charged after arrests in a drug investigation in Calloway County.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to Brooklyn Drive in Murray over reports of possible drug activity.
30-year-old Theodore “Frank” Kelly of Murray was arrested and charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, 1st Degree Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
22-year-old Alvin J. Rowe of Murray was cited for Possession of Marijuana.
31-year-old Amber R. Amaro of Aurora was cited for Possession of Marijuana.
The Murray Police Department assisted the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
