6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves Co.

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves Co.
According to the health department, two of the new patients have been hospitalized. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Marsha Heller | May 11, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 9:08 AM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 11.

Two of the new patients have been hospitalized.

The health department is urging the community to get a vaccination.

“Vaccinations have helped our community so much these last few months.” said Graves County Health Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford.

As of Tuesday, 3,781 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Graves County, including 90 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.