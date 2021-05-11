6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 11.
Two of the new patients have been hospitalized.
The health department is urging the community to get a vaccination.
“Vaccinations have helped our community so much these last few months.” said Graves County Health Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford.
As of Tuesday, 3,781 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Graves County, including 90 deaths.
