1,562 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,562 new cases of COVID-19, including 26 additional deaths, on Tuesday, May 11.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,357,953 cases, including 22,261 deaths.
A total of 23,435,198 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Monday night, 1,930 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 261 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 4-10 was 3.3 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 10,037,624 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,887 doses.
On Monday, 58,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.