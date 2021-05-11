More than 1,400 students graduating from Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 1,400 graduates will be recognized on Friday and Saturday during Southeast’s five ceremonies.
About 225 graduates are expected in each of the ceremonies.
“I’m so proud of students and how they navigated the challenges that occurred this past year. Their determination, hard work and resilience was remarkable,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas.
Attendees are required to have a ticket, which have been distributed to the graduates in advance.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
A livestream will be available at semo.edu/commencement.
Friday, May 14
2 p.m.
College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Elementary, Early and Special Education; Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education; Psychology & Counseling)
Speaker – Dr. Jeremy Barnes, Professor, Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation
6 p.m.
College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Child and Family Studies; Communication Disorders; Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation; Nursing)
Holland College of Arts and Media
Speaker – Dr. Christopher Goeke, Professor, Department of Music
Saturday, May 15
10 a.m.
Harrison College of Business and Computing
Speaker – Dr. Judy Wiles, Professor and Chair, Department of Marketing
2 p.m.
College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
Speaker – Dr. James E. Champine, Professor, Department of Biology
6 p.m.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Speaker – Dr. Eric Clements, Professor, Department of History and Anthropology
