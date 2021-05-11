758 more COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 11, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 758
- Positivity rate: 3.15 percent
Because so many Kentuckians have received COVID-19 vaccines, the state has been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes.
In addition, state officials have been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements and lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events.
Additional restrictions will be lifted May 28.
