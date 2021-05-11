Missouri lawmakers pass statewide prescription drug database

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is closer than ever to joining every other state in having a statewide prescription drug database to flag possible opioid misuse.
The House on Tuesday voted 91-64 to send Gov. Mike Parson legislation that would create such a program.
Parson has said he supports prescription monitoring programs.
The proposal has for years failed to pass the Legislature over some Republicans’ concerns about patient privacy.
Doctors use such databases to see if their patients have been getting addictive opioid prescriptions from other physicians.
